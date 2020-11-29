Main content

Ethiopia police hunt for Tigray leaders

Ethiopia's federal police are searching for the leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front after government soldiers entered the Tigray regional capital, the PM said.

The leader of the rebellion in Tigray region against Ethiopia's central government, Debretsion Gebremichael, has said his Tigray People's Liberation Front forces will fight on despite reports that federal troops have taken control of the Tigrayan capital.

Also in the programme: At least thirty members of the Afghan security forces have been killed in a car bomb attack on a military base in Ghazni, in the east of the country; and we remember Dave Prowse, the man behind the mask of Star Wars villain Darth Vader.

(Photo: Ethiopian refugees fleeing the fighting in Tigray region. Credit: Reuters/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Army 'takes regional capital of Mekelle'

29/11/2020 21:06 GMT

