The Ethiopian prime minister, Abiy Ahmed and the Army Chief of Staff, Birhanu Jula, have issued statements claiming that federal government troops are now in total control of Mekelle, the capital of Tigray province.

There have been appeals for calm and restraint following the killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist.

And the Roman Catholic Church has installed its first African American Cardinal. Wilton Gregory became the first black Archbishop of Washington only eighteen months ago.

(Photo: Thousands of people have been displaced by the conflict in Tigra. Credit: Getty Images)