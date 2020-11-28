Iran's president has blamed Israel for the killing of a top nuclear scientist on Friday. Hassan Rouhani said Iran would retaliate over Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's killing.

Iran's president has blamed Israel for the killing of a top nuclear scientist on Friday, saying it would not slow down the country's nuclear programme. Hassan Rouhani also said Iran would retaliate over Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's killing at a time of its choosing.

Also in the programme: the Ethiopian military has reportedly begun shelling Mekelle - the besieged capital of Tigray province where the dissident regional leadership has refused to surrender; and China's ambitious mission to bring back the first rocks from the Moon in decades.

(Photo: Iranian hardline students burn US and Israeli flags during a protest over the killing of an Iranian nuclear scientist. Credit: EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh)