Iran’s top nuclear scientist assassinated

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated near the capital Tehran, the country's defence ministry has confirmed.

Iran’s most senior nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has died in hospital after gunmen opened fire on the scientist in his car. Iran's Foreign Minister has condemned the killing "as an act of state terror".
Also in the programme: How internet access is changing dissent in Cuba;, and a new documentary about music legend Frank Zappa - we hear from the director, Alex Winter.

(Photo: Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is seen in Iran, in this undated photo. Credit: Official Khamenei Website/West Asia News Agency Handout via REUTERS).

Yesterday 21:06GMT
  Yesterday 21:06GMT
