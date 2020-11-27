Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated near the capital Tehran, the country's defence ministry has confirmed.

Iran’s most senior nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has died in hospital after gunmen opened fire on the scientist in his car. Iran's Foreign Minister has condemned the killing "as an act of state terror".

