Ethiopia's prime minister has met three African Union envoys who are visiting the country to try to bring an end to the conflict in Tigray. Abiy Ahmed has rejected all international invention, and will not allow the envoys to travel to Tigray. We hear from the Sudanese border, where around 50,000 refugees have already fled the conflict, and from Laetitia Bader of Human Rights Watch on what needs to happen now.

Also in the programme: the National Health Service in England is piloting a new blood test which it's claimed can detect more than fifty types of cancer at an early stage; and Belarus' President Lukashenko tells our correspondent Sarah Rainsford he may be ready to stand down

(Picture: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed meets with AU envoys in Addis Ababa / Credit: Reuters Wires)