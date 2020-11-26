The football legend is lying in state at the presidential palace as three days of mourning begin in his home country of Argentina.

Three days of national mourning have started in Argentina after Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60. We discuss why he was so loved in Argentina. Also in the programme: A court in Turkey has given life sentences to more than 300 hundred linked to the 2016 coup attempt, and two museums in London, Ontario and London, England are collaborating on a project to capture our coronavirus dreams.

(Photo:Argentina"s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner touches the casket of soccer legend Diego Maradona at the presidential palace Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires. Credit: Reuters)