Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed has ordered the federal army to begin an offensive against the capital of Tigray province. We hear from Mekelle, and also speak to the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who demands protection for civilians and access for humanitarian agencies.

Also in the programme: hundreds of people convicted of taking part in an attempted coup in Turkey in 2016 have been sentenced to life in prison; and why Neapolitans are mourning Diego Maradona.

(Picture: Mekelle, Ethiopia / Credit: BBC News Stills)