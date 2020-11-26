Main content

Ethiopian army ordered to attack Tigray capital

Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed has ordered the federal army to attack Tigray's capital. We hear from Mekelle, and speak to the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed has ordered the federal army to begin an offensive against the capital of Tigray province. We hear from Mekelle, and also speak to the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who demands protection for civilians and access for humanitarian agencies.

Also in the programme: hundreds of people convicted of taking part in an attempted coup in Turkey in 2016 have been sentenced to life in prison; and why Neapolitans are mourning Diego Maradona.

(Picture: Mekelle, Ethiopia / Credit: BBC News Stills)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Argentina football legend Maradona dies aged 60

Next

26/11/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.