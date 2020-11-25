Football legend Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, has died at the age of 60. He suffered a heart attack at his Buenos Aires home.

Football legend Diego Maradona, one of the greatest players of all time, has died at the age of 60. The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his Buenos Aires home.

Also in the programme; A deadline for Tigrayan forces to surrender in northern Ethiopia has expired, with federal and other troops poised to attack the regional capital Mekelle; and we hear from a defender of Thailand's strict laws against criticising the royal family.

(Photo: File photo. Argentina's Maradona lifts the World Cup after match against West Germany in Mexico in 1986. Credit: Reuters)