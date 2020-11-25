Main content

Ethiopian PM's deadline for Tigrayan troop surrender arrives

Abiy Ahmed appears poised to send forces into the regional capital, Mekelle.

Abiy Ahmed appears poised to send forces into the regional capital, Mekelle, as international calls for a peaceful resolution to the civil conflict seem to fall on deaf ears.

Also in the programme: Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has delivered her annual address to a legislature emptied of opposition members; the trial of a well-known women's rights activist resumes in Saudi Arabia; and a coronavirus outbreak in the Gaza Strip threatens to overwhelm the Palestinian territory's fragile health care system.

(Photo: An Ethiopian refugee, fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, walks past a World Food Programme tent at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, on Monday. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Tigrayan youth group accused of massacre in Ethiopia

Next

25/11/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.