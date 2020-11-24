The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says the group stabbed, bludgeoned and burned to death non-Tigrayan residents of the town of Mai Kadra two weeks ago, with the collusion of local forces. We’ll hear from the head of the Commission.

Also in the programme: The formal handover of power from President Trump to the President-elect, Joe Biden, has begun and the pandemic is the priority; and a new report warns that Afghanistan is becoming a significant producer of the dangerously addictive and illegal drug, meth-amphetamine.

(Photo: An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carries her child near Sudan-Ethiopia border. Credit: Reuters).