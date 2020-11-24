Main content

Tigrayan youth group accused of massacre in Ethiopia

Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says group massacred more than 600 civilians earlier this month

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says the group stabbed, bludgeoned and burned to death non-Tigrayan residents of the town of Mai Kadra two weeks ago, with the collusion of local forces. We’ll hear from the head of the Commission.

Also in the programme: The formal handover of power from President Trump to the President-elect, Joe Biden, has begun and the pandemic is the priority; and a new report warns that Afghanistan is becoming a significant producer of the dangerously addictive and illegal drug, meth-amphetamine.

(Photo: An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region carries her child near Sudan-Ethiopia border. Credit: Reuters).

