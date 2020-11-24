Main content

Trump accepts transition to Biden must start

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The handover from Donald Trump to Joe Biden has officially begun, three weeks after the US presidential election. In a tweet referring to the best interest of the country, Mr Trump acknowledged that the transition had started. But he again argued, without providing evidence, that the poll was marred by fraud. Mr Biden's team will now have access to federal funds and officials.

A special report from Afghanistan, on the new drug of choice for this addict and many others - crystal meth.

And Cambridge University Library has announced that two notebooks written by Charles Darwin, worth many millions of pounds, have been missing for 20 years.

(Photo: Joe Biden has been elected America's 46th president. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Light at end of tunnel "growing brighter": WHO

Next

24/11/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.