The head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has welcomed the promising trial results of a new coronavirus vaccine, but says the poor must not be trampled in the stampede for protection. We'll hear from the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also in the programme: Joe Biden has chosen a veteran US foreign policy official with internationalist views, Antony Blinken, to be his Secretary of State; and did the Israeli Prime Minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, fly to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman?

(Picture: A researcher at the University of Oxford's Jenner Institute working on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Credit: John Cairns/University of Oxford/PA Wire)