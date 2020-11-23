Oxford University and the drugs firm, AstraZeneca, say large- scale trials of their coronavirus vaccine have shown that it's highly effective at preventing Covid-nineteen. The jab is also cheaper and easier to store and transport than two other vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

Reports from Israel say the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has made an unprecedented visit to Saudi Arabia for secret talks, although the Saudis have denied it.

And reports from the United States say that Joe Biden is expected to nominate Antony Blinken as his secretary of state. Earlier this year Mr Blinken said that problems such as climate change, the coronavirus and the spread of lethal weapons could not be solved by the United States alone.

(Photo: The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is currently in the final stages of testing. Credit: OXFORD UNIVERSITY/JOHN CAIRNS)