US Covid-19 vaccinations could start in December

Head of US vaccine programme says Covid-19 jabs to be available early next month.

The head of the US government's coronavirus vaccine programme, Dr Moncef Slaoui, says the first Covid-19 immunisations could start as early as 11th December. We speak to Dr Slaoui, who says about 20 million people are likely to be vaccinated by the end of December.

Also in the programme: the Ethiopian prime minister has given forces loyal to the regional government in Tigray three days to surrender. We speak to one of his ministers; and protesters set fire to Congress in Guatemala.

(Picture: Vials with a sticker reading COVID-19/Coronavirus vaccine/Injection only. Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration.)

