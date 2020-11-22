Main content

Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump's legal team has said it will appeal after a judge in Pennsylvania threw out a lawsuit seeking to invalidate millions of votes in the presidential election.

Also in the programme: The Ethiopian military has threatened to encircle the capital of the Tigray region with tanks, and has warned residents to expect artillery fire as the conflict there escalates. And we speak to a doctor suffering from Long-Covid the debilitating after effects of the virus.

(Photo: President Donald Trump. Credit: Getty Images)

