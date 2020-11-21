Main content

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly attack in Kabul

The Islamic State group has said it carried out a rocket attack on a residential area in Kabul which killed at least eight people and injured more than thirty.

The Islamic State group has said it carried out a rocket attack on a residential area of the Afghan capital Kabul. At least eight people were killed with more than thirty injured. The Taliban denied any involvement in the attack, which took place just as the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to meet the group's negotiators in Qatar.

Also in the programme: 25 years on from the Dayton Accords that brought peace to Bosnia, can they be judged a success? And the new satellite that can measure sea levels to within a few centimetres and help track climate change.

(Picture: An injured person is carried to a hospital after rockets hit residential areas in Kabul. Credit: Reuters Wires)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Deadly rocket attack on Kabul

Next

22/11/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.