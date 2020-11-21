The Islamic State group has said it carried out a rocket attack on a residential area in Kabul which killed at least eight people and injured more than thirty.

The Islamic State group has said it carried out a rocket attack on a residential area of the Afghan capital Kabul. At least eight people were killed with more than thirty injured. The Taliban denied any involvement in the attack, which took place just as the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to meet the group's negotiators in Qatar.

Also in the programme: 25 years on from the Dayton Accords that brought peace to Bosnia, can they be judged a success? And the new satellite that can measure sea levels to within a few centimetres and help track climate change.

(Picture: An injured person is carried to a hospital after rockets hit residential areas in Kabul. Credit: Reuters Wires)