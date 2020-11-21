Main content

Deadly rocket attack on Kabul

There's been a deadly rocket attack on the Afghan capital Kabul ahead of scheduled talks between the US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and the Taliban

There's been a deadly rocket attack on the Afghan capital Kabul ahead of scheduled talks between the US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and the Taliban in Qatar.

Also in the programme: World leaders are beginning an online G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia with the coronavirus pandemic set to dominate proceedings. And we have a rare interview with the composer John Williams whose film scores include ET, Star Wars and Jaws.

(Photo: Rockets hit Kabul. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Donald Trump meets Michigan officials in bid to remain in power

Next

21/11/2020 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.