There's been a deadly rocket attack on the Afghan capital Kabul ahead of scheduled talks between the US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and the Taliban in Qatar.

Also in the programme: World leaders are beginning an online G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia with the coronavirus pandemic set to dominate proceedings. And we have a rare interview with the composer John Williams whose film scores include ET, Star Wars and Jaws.

(Photo: Rockets hit Kabul. Credit: Getty Images)