President Trump is expected to meet Republican leaders of the Michigan state legislature at the White House today, as he continues his effort to overturn his election defeat. President-elect Joe Biden said Donald Trump would go down as one of the most irresponsible presidents in American history.

Also on the programme; Following Bobi Wine’s release on bail, we go to Uganda to get the latest on protests that have killed at least 37 people; and the UN has sounded the alarm over the situation in Yemen – how can it be improved?

(Picture: Donald Trump Credit: Getty Images)