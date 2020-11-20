Main content
Donald Trump meets Michigan officials in bid to remain in power
President Trump is expected to meet Republican leaders of the Michigan state legislature at the White House today, as he continues his effort to overturn his election defeat. President-elect Joe Biden said Donald Trump would go down as one of the most irresponsible presidents in American history.
Also on the programme; Following Bobi Wine’s release on bail, we go to Uganda to get the latest on protests that have killed at least 37 people; and the UN has sounded the alarm over the situation in Yemen – how can it be improved?
(Picture: Donald Trump Credit: Getty Images)
