Main content

Biden: Trump's refusal to accept the election result "totally irresponsible"

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The US president-elect Joe Biden has said Donald Trump will go down as one of the most irresponsible presidents in American history. Mr Biden said Mr Trump's refusal to accept defeat in the election sent "a horrible message" about America as a country. The comments from the president- elect came as he was confirmed as victor in Georgia, after ballots were recounted in the state.

As the G20 summit gets underway in Saudi Arabia, we hear two very different perspectives on women's rights in the kingdom.

And the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg trials.

(Photo: Joe Biden. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Pompeo makes unprecedented visits to Israeli settlement in West Bank and Golan

Next

20/11/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.