Pompeo makes unprecedented visits to Israeli settlement in West Bank and Golan

We hear about Donald Trump’s legacy in the region and how Joe Biden’s policy differs

Israel's annexation of the Golan has not been recognised by the rest of the international community, and Syria demands the return of the territory. It called Mr Trump's declaration "a blatant attack on its sovereignty".

Also on the programme: In Australia, a long-awaited report into the actions of its military, as part of the international coalition against the Taliban, has said there's credible evidence that elite soldiers were responsible for the unlawful killing of thirty-nine Afghans; following violent protests in the Ugandan capital, and the arrest of opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine, Newshour speaks to minister Betty Amongi in Kampala; and could sending fewer emails help save the planet?

(Picture: Pompeo visits Israeli-occupied West Bank and Golan Heights Credit: Patrick Semansky/via Reuters)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
