Pompeo in unprecedented visit to Israeli settlement in West Bank

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Mike Pompeo has become the first US Secretary of State to visit a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. We hear from a Palestinian whose family owns land in the settlement Mr Pompeo is visiting.

Also in the programme: The Afghan government has condemned as unforgivable Australia's finding that its troops unlawfully killed civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan; and the Scottish high school students praised for helping discover a new colony of emperor penguins!

(Photo: Mike Pompeo. Credit: EPA)

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

What's next for US Middle East policy?

19/11/2020 20:06 GMT

