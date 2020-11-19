Mike Pompeo has become the first US Secretary of State to visit a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. We hear from a Palestinian whose family owns land in the settlement Mr Pompeo is visiting.

Also in the programme: The Afghan government has condemned as unforgivable Australia's finding that its troops unlawfully killed civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan; and the Scottish high school students praised for helping discover a new colony of emperor penguins!

(Photo: Mike Pompeo. Credit: EPA)