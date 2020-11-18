Main content

What's next for US Middle East policy?

As the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes his final visit to Israel, what change can we expect from the next president?

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, is in Israel for what’s expected to be his last visit to the country before leaving office. We explore how America's Middle East policy might change under a Biden administration.
Also - Ethiopian forces capture two cities from local forces in the northern region of Tigray. But how concerned is the government in Addis over reports of civilian casualties? And in the week that six million copies of Barack Obama's new book are printed - what makes a good presidential memoir?

(Photo: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jerusalem, 18 November 2020. Credit: EPA/MENAHEM KAHANA)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
18/11/2020 20:06 GMT

19/11/2020 14:06 GMT

