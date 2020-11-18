Main content

US to almost halve troop numbers in Afghanistan

Senior Republicans and US allies alarmed at cut to troops in Afghanistan by mid-January.

President Trump has announced that he will cut US troop numbers in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January. We get the reaction of the Afghan government and a British former general with responsibility for Afghanistan.

Also in the programme: thousands of protesters in Thailand call for constitutional changes to reduce the powers of the monarchy and the military-backed ruling party; and a new study suggests dinosaurs were thriving until an asteroid hit the earth 66 million years ago.

(Picture: US soldiers attend a training session for Afghan Army soldiers in Afghanistan in February 2019. Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)

