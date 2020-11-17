A 3-day ultimatum issued by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the TPLF in Tigray province has expired. Is civil war now unstoppable? What can the international community do?

A 3-day ultimatum issued by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the ruling TPLF in Tigray province has expired. Is there any chance the TPLF will surrender - and if not, is civil war now unstoppable? Are neighbouring countries already involved? And can the international community help pull Ethiopia back from the brink and avoid a much more serious humanitarian crisis?

Also in the programme: a BBC investigation uncovers evidence of workers being exploited in Indian factories supplying British supermarkets; and a project to bring four centuries of historic smells back to life.

(PIcture: Ethiopians at the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdait village in eastern Kassala state. Credit: Reuters Wires)