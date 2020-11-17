Main content

Abiy Ahmed's Tigray ultimatum runs out

A 3-day ultimatum issued by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the TPLF in Tigray province has expired. Is civil war now unstoppable? What can the international community do?

A 3-day ultimatum issued by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the ruling TPLF in Tigray province has expired. Is there any chance the TPLF will surrender - and if not, is civil war now unstoppable? Are neighbouring countries already involved? And can the international community help pull Ethiopia back from the brink and avoid a much more serious humanitarian crisis?

Also in the programme: a BBC investigation uncovers evidence of workers being exploited in Indian factories supplying British supermarkets; and a project to bring four centuries of historic smells back to life.

(PIcture: Ethiopians at the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdait village in eastern Kassala state. Credit: Reuters Wires)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Second Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough nearly 95% effective

Next

17/11/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.