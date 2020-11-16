A new vaccine that protects against Covid-19 is nearly 95% effective, early data from US company Moderna shows.

A new vaccine that protects against Covid-19 is nearly 95% effective, early data shows. US company Moderna has developed an "RNA vaccine" which it means part of the coronavirus's genetic code is injected into the body.

Also in the programme a BBC investigation uncovers a baby-stealing network in Kenya and Peru has a new president, the third one in a week. (Photo of person being vaccinated. Credit: Getty Images)

