Main content

Obama: "we are very divided right now"

Former president says President Trump fanned divisions.

The former US President, Barack Obama, has warned that a lack of commonly held facts - fuelled by conspiracy theories - is causing the United States to become ever more divided and resentful.

Also in the programme: Peru's interim president, Manuel Merino, has stepped down after less than a week in office; and the French bookshop owner defying lockdown orders to close.

(Photo: Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a Voter Mobilization Drive-In Rally in Atlanta, Georgia, the day before the US Presidential election. Credit: EPA/ERIK S. LESSER)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Nagorno-Karabakh: Territory handover delayed

Next

16/11/2020 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.