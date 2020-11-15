The former US President, Barack Obama, has warned that a lack of commonly held facts - fuelled by conspiracy theories - is causing the United States to become ever more divided and resentful.

Also in the programme: Peru's interim president, Manuel Merino, has stepped down after less than a week in office; and the French bookshop owner defying lockdown orders to close.

(Photo: Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a Voter Mobilization Drive-In Rally in Atlanta, Georgia, the day before the US Presidential election. Credit: EPA/ERIK S. LESSER)