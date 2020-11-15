Main content

Nagorno-Karabakh: Territory handover delayed

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The first handover of a district from Armenia to Azerbaijan has been postponed by 10 days. An adviser to the Azerbaijani President said that they had agreed to an Armenian request and that control of Kalbajar would now be transferred on 25th November.

Also on the programme: A look at the world's biggest-ever free trade group that’s just been formed between 15 Asian countries; and we learn more about the relationship between Tigray and Eritrea, and why fighting has broken out between the two.

(Picture: A man reacts as he stands near a house set on fire by departing Ethnic Armenians in the village of Cherektar, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh Credit: Reuters)

