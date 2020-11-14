Main content

Conflict in northern Ethiopia spreads

Senior official in the Tigray region threatens missile strikes on neighbouring Eritrea.

Residents of the Eritrean capital, Asmara, have reported loud explosions in the city. The cause is unclear but it comes hours after a senior official in the Tigray region of neighbouring Ethiopia threatened missile strikes on Eritrea. We'll hear from Tigray and from neighbouring Sudan, where thousands of people are seeking refuge from the fighting.

Also in the programme: how the controversial impeachment of Peru's president has led to mass protests; and why has the US state of North Dakota been so badly hit by the coronavirus?

(Picture: An Ethiopian woman who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region is seen in Hamdait village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan. Credit: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig)

