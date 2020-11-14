The Ethiopian government says two regional airports were targeted; it blamed the Tigrayan forces that it's been fighting.

Also on the programme: Azerbaijan won the war with Armenia over Nagorno Karabakh, but has been left to count the human cost of the conflict; demonstrators continue to demand government reform in Thailand and we ask scientists whether lightning can be tamed?

(Picture: Troops loyal to the government ride in trucks to face the Tigray People's Liberation Front forces, Credit: Reuters)