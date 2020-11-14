Main content

Ethiopia: Conflict worsens as airports attacked

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The Ethiopian government says two regional airports were targeted; it blamed the Tigrayan forces that it's been fighting.

Also on the programme: Azerbaijan won the war with Armenia over Nagorno Karabakh, but has been left to count the human cost of the conflict; demonstrators continue to demand government reform in Thailand and we ask scientists whether lightning can be tamed?

(Picture: Troops loyal to the government ride in trucks to face the Tigray People's Liberation Front forces, Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ethiopian official vows to defeat Tigray fighters militarily

Next

14/11/2020 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.