Ethiopian official vows to defeat Tigray fighters militarily

A senior Ethiopian government official says the Tigray People’s Liberation Front leadership will be 'brought to book' after mass killings. Tigray leaders deny involvement.

A senior Ethiopian government official says the Tigray People’s Liberation Front leadership will be 'brought to book' and vows to defeat them militarily. It comes after reports of mass killings in one town. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has accused forces loyal to Tigray's leaders of the massacre - accusations they deny. The UN is warning of possible 'war crimes' in Ethiopia, with human rights chief Michelle Bachelet calling for an inquiry. Tigrayans warn that Ethiopia is on the brink of civil war.

Also on the program: one of the worst hit areas of the US as the nation breaks a new record of coronavirus cases; and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson loses his chief aid Dominic Cummings.

(Picture: Troops loyal to the government ride in trucks to face the Tigray People's Liberation Front forces. Credit: Reuters)

