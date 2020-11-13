US election officials have said the 2020 White House vote was the "most secure in American history", rejecting President Donald Trump's fraud claims.

Also in the programme: the French Prime Minister has led commemorations for the one hundred and thirty people killed by jihadists in Paris five years ago and one of the most infamous murderers in British history, the Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, has died.

(Photo: Supporters of both candidates are still out on the streets 10 days after the election. Credit: Reuters)