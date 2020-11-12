The CEO of Volkswagen China says the company takes all possible measures to ensure forced labour is not used in its car factory in Xinjiang province. China has faced international condemnation for its network of detention centres, which mostly house Muslim minorities, in Xinjiang. Many of the detainees are made to carry out work assignments. China says the centres are used for vocational training.

Also in the programme: we speak to the last man to interview the former leader of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings, who has died at the age of 73; and Amnesty International says it has compelling evidence that dozens of civilians have been massacred in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

(Photo: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen on a rim cap in a showroom of a car dealer. Credit: Reuters/Francois Lenoir/File Photo)