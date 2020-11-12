China has condemned the resignation of pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong as a blatant challenge to its authority

Also in the programme: Ethiopia's government has urged Tigrayan forces to surrender, as the army battles to take control of the region. And why druids in England's Stonehenge are not happy about a new planned tunnel near the site.

(Photo: A last act of defiance from Hong Kong's opposition. Credit: Reuters)