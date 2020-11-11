Main content

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers all resign

All of Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers have quit after Beijing forced the removal of four colleagues.

All of Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers have quit after Beijing forced the removal of four colleagues. On Wednesday, China passed a resolution allowing the city's government to dismiss politicians deemed a threat to national security.

Also in the programme; we have rare interviews with both sides as the Ethiopian military battles local forces in the Tigray region; and a former member of Donald Trump's transition team in 2016 tells us the President’s refusal to concede the election is damaging the nation.

(Photo: Pan-democratic legislators announce their resignation from Hong Kong's Legislative Council after four colleagues were disqualified when China passed a new resolution in Hong Kong. Credit: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

