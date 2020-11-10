Russia is deploying hundreds of peacekeeping troops to Nagorno- Karabakh and surrounding territories, after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to end six weeks of war. The peace deal has prompted wild celebrations in Azerbaijan, and angry scenes in Armenia.

Also on the programme; A reflection on the life of the late Palestinian academic and negotiator Saeb Erekat; and we learn more about the hundreds of internationally important rare books that were stolen in a heist in London and have just been returned to their rightful owners

(Picture: People celebrate in Baku, following the signing of a deal to end military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region Credit: Reuters)