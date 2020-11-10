India has the world's second highest number of coronavirus infections. We ask if the vaccine will be used

India has the second highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in world. Pfizer's new vaccine, which appears to offer 90 percent protection, needs to be stored at minus 70 or 80C. So does India have the ultra-cold storage systems needed to use it?

Also in the programme: Russia is deploying hundreds of peacekeeping troops to Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territories, after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to end six weeks of war; and we hear tributes to one of the leading Palestinian political figures of the past 30 years, Saeb Eerekat, who has died after contracting Covid-19.

(Photo: Indian office workers, wearing protective face masks, arrive at a railway station in Mumbai. Credit: European Photopress Agency)