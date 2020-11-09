The manufacturers of the first effective coronavirus vaccine say it's been shown to protect ninety percent of people from infection. The pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and BioNTech say they have not found any serious issues in late stage trials and will soon ask the US authorities to approve the vaccine's use as an emergency measure.

Also on the programme; we’ll look at how easy it will be for Joe Biden to govern with no guarantee of control of the Senate; and reaction from the President of Azerbaijan as fighting continues to rage over Nagorno Karabakh.

(Picture: Patient given injection, Credit: Getty Images)