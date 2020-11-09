Main content

'Milestone' vaccine offers 90% Covid protection

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer says its experimental coronavirus vaccine has shown itself to be more than 90% effective in preventing infections. The news comes as Joe Biden sets up a Covid-19 advisory board, after winning the US presidency. Also in the programme: The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev tells the BBC he does not see a possibility for peace with the current Prime Minister of Armenia. Photo credit: Getty Images.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

09/11/2020 20:06 GMT

Broadcast

  Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

