The pharmaceutical company Pfizer says its experimental coronavirus vaccine has shown itself to be more than 90% effective in preventing infections. The news comes as Joe Biden sets up a Covid-19 advisory board, after winning the US presidency. Also in the programme: The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev tells the BBC he does not see a possibility for peace with the current Prime Minister of Armenia. Photo credit: Getty Images.