George W Bush congratulates President-elect Joe Biden

Republicans vow legal action as Donald Trump still refuses to admit defeat

Former US president, George W Bush, has called president-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him saying his election was fundamentally fair and the outcome clear. But the current president, Donald Trump, is still refusing to admit defeat. Mr Biden has said the priority for his new administration is tackling the coronavirus and bridging America's political divisions.
(Photo: Joe Biden celebrates election win; Credit: Reuters)

