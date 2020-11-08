Main content

Biden vows to ‘unify’ country in victory speech

President elect Biden has urged Donald Trump's supporters to give him a chance. President Trump has yet to comment publicly or concede to Biden.

Joe Biden has said it is "time to heal" the US in his first speech as president-elect, vowing "not to divide but to unify" the country. Mr Trump has yet to concede and has not spoken publicly since his defeat was announced while he was playing golf. The result makes Mr Trump the first one-term president since the 1990s.
Also on the programme: The president of Azerbaijan says his country's forces have captured Shusha, the second-biggest city in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and votes are being counted in Myanmar after the country's second democratic election since the end of five decades of military rule.

(Picture: Supporters gathered in Wilmington for Mr Biden's speech. Credit: Reuters)

Joe Biden wins US presidential election

08/11/2020 21:06 GMT

