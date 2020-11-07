Main content

Joe Biden wins US presidential election

Democrat challenger Joe Biden beats Republican presidential incumbent Donald Trump, according to BBC projections

Democrat challenger Joe Biden has won the 2020 US election, according to BBC projections. His running mate, Kamala Harris, will be the first ever female vice-president. The result was called after Mr Biden overtook Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the state of Pennsylvania. In a statement Mr Biden said he is "honoured and humbled" and that it was time for America to "unite." The Trump campaign says "the simple fact is this election is far from over" and has launched legal challenges

(Photo: Biden supporters celebrate; Credit: European Photopress Agency)

