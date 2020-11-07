US TV networks are closely watching the margin of his lead and if it increases in the coming hours they may declare the former vice-president the winner. In Georgia Joe Biden has also increased his wafer-thin lead slightly, but state officials have already said there will be a recount. President Trump is also trailing in Arizona and Nevada.

Also on the programme: Ethiopia's prime minister has called for the leaders of the Tigray region to be put on trial for destabilising the country, after fighting broke out with government troops and Australian singer Kylie releases an album during lockdown.

(Picture: Poll officials in Michigan work to tally ballots. Credit: Getty Images)