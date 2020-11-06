Biden poised to address the US as he inches closer to victory.

The authorities in Georgia call for a vote recount as Joe Biden inches ahead in the presidential election. President Donald Trump again asserts he has won the election, though votes are still being counted.

Also on the programme: the starkly different messages coming from leaders in both parties; and we ask how the new president can heal a divided nation.

(Image: People carry a cardboard cut-out of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden near the site where Biden is expected to claim victory in Wilmington, Delaware, on 6 November 2020. Credit: Lamarque/Reuters)