US Election: Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Joe Biden has pushed ahead of Donald Trump in the pivotal state of Pennsylvania, and looks to be on the verge of becoming the next president of the United States. A win there would be enough to take Mr Biden to the White House.
Also on the programme; the latest on coronavirus in Europe which has now become the region with the highest number of Covid cases in the world; and we will hear from Ethiopia where the national army is mobilising troops for a mounting conflict with the Tigray region in the north of the country.
(Picture: Joe Biden, Credit: Getty Images)
Today 14:06GMT
