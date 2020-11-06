Joe Biden has pushed ahead of Donald Trump in the pivotal state of Pennsylvania, and looks to be on the verge of becoming the next president of the United States. A win there would be enough to take Mr Biden to the White House.

Also on the programme; the latest on coronavirus in Europe which has now become the region with the highest number of Covid cases in the world; and we will hear from Ethiopia where the national army is mobilising troops for a mounting conflict with the Tigray region in the north of the country.

(Picture: Joe Biden, Credit: Getty Images)