US election hinges on four battlegrounds states

Biden racked up a votes' record votes and Trump has outperformed pollsters' predictions

The final result of the US presidential vote hinges on the states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden has a slender lead in Nevada and Arizona and is chipping away at Mr. Trump's advantage in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The Trump campaign has launched legal bids to stop the counts in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan. And we’ll hear how a conservative big thinker, sees the future of the Republican Party.

(Photo: People count postal ballots following the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Credit: Reuters)

