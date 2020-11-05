The Trump campaign has launched legal bids to stop the counts in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan. Protesters have taken to the streets of several cities to demand counting be allowed to continue, while others have called for counting to stop. Donald Trump has alleged fraud, without offering evidence. Overall turnout is projected to be the highest in 120 years at 66.9%, and we might not have a result for days.

Also on the programme: Reports of heavy fighting in the northern region of Tigray in Ethiopia, in the horn of Africa which is the second most populous nation in the continent. We hear from Dr Awol Allo, senior lecturer in Law at the University of Keele.

(Picture: Volunteers sort through completed ballots at a polling station in Brunswick Junior High School in Maine, USA. Credit: EPA/CJ GUNTHER)