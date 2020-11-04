Main content

Biden in the lead with many more votes still to count

Joe Biden is on course to win the US presidential election, but with many votes still to count. President Trump's campaign issues legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Joe Biden is on course to win the US presidential election, but with many votes still to count. President Trump's campaign issues legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Meanwhile Wisconsin heads for a recount after a very close result, and the battles for control of the Senate and House of Representatives go to the wire.

Photo: Protest in support of vote count in Pennsylvania Credit: EPA Wires

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

04/11/2020 20:06 GMT

Next

05/11/2020 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.