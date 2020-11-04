Joe Biden is on course to win the US presidential election, but with many votes still to count. President Trump's campaign issues legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Joe Biden is on course to win the US presidential election, but with many votes still to count. President Trump's campaign issues legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Meanwhile Wisconsin heads for a recount after a very close result, and the battles for control of the Senate and House of Representatives go to the wire.

