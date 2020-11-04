The Biden campaign team say their candidate is closing in on a victory in one of the few remaining seats yet to declare in the US presidential election.

The Biden campaign team say their candidate is closing in on a victory in one of the few remaining seats yet to declare in the US presidential election. But the overall result is still uncertain and President Trump has also said he's going to win. Whatever the final outcome, it's clear the United States remains a deeply divided country.

(Photo: BBC Graph of two presidential candidates. Credit: BBC)