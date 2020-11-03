Main content

Four dead in Vienna shooting attacks

Austrian police say 20-year-old gunman was the only person involved.

A gunman has been shot dead by police in the Austrian capital, Vienna. The shooting spread to six locations and by the end of the night, five people were killed, including the attacker. Seven are in a life threatening condition in hospital, and the authorities have said that the dead assailant had sympathies to the Islamic State group.

Also in the programme: Americans are voting in Presidential elections and how Belgium's hospitals are coping with Covid-19.

(Picture: Austrian policemen guard the Vienna State Opera after a shooting in Vienna, Austria. Credit: EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA)

