On the final day of campaigning for the US presidential election, Joe Biden and Donald Trump are holding rallies in crucial states. We hear from Newshour's Jamie Coomarasamy in Michigan, which was narrowly won by Trump in 2016.

Also in the programme: One person reportedly shot dead and several wounded in an attack in the centre of the Austrian capital; and officials in Ethiopia say that dozens of people have been killed in an attack by the rebel Oromo Liberation Army.

(Picture: Election pamphlets being held by a canvasser in Landsdowne, Pennsylvania. Credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images)